A Jackson man is facing 24 charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Grant Nicholas Reeder, 19, of Jackson, was charged with the following, according to jail records:
- Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, victim 11 to 14 years of age
- Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree
- Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree
- One count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
- One count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree
- Two counts of unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years old
- Five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor
On July 4, 2018, deputies met with a complainant who said the 13-year-old victim had been in an intimate relationship with Reeder, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The report states the victim told authorities that she and Reeder had consensual intercourse on several occasions between July 4, 2018 and Aug. 4, 2018.
According to Sheriff's Office warrants, Reeder's actions took place between May 2018 and March 2019.
Reeder was arrested Wednesday and was held at the Aiken County detention center.
At Reeder's bond hearing Thursday, victim services said the victim and her family ordered no contact be made to the victim and asked that bond be denied for Reeder.
Reeder's attorney, Andy Anderson, said Reeder was an intern at the Aiken County Solicitor's Office and was going to be attending The Citadel for his sophomore year of college.
Anderson suggested to the judge that Reeder be placed on home detention so he could attend a local college while he addressed issues related to the case.
The judge asked victim services to ask the victim and her family whether they would prefer Reeder be issued a higher bond or a lower bond with home detention.
The victim and her family were not present at the hearing and did not respond to a phone call, victim services said.
The judge issued Reeder a $52,000 surety bond along with home detention that would allow him to travel with an approved schedule to a local college, church and to go to work.
Due to a conflict of interest from his past internship, Reeder's case will be handled by the Attorney General's Office, Aiken County Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. said.
Reeder has two court dates set, Oct. 11 and Dec. 13.