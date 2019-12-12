A Jackson man is facing 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after his wife allegedly discovered him to be in possession of child pornography.
Jody Johnson, 49, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Aiken County detention center.
According to incident reports from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Johnson's wife submitted a thumb drive to deputies containing "pictures of children in sexual acts." The complainant told deputies she had been searching among her husband's things in September for evidence of a suspected affair when she discovered a thumb drive containing child pornography in a nightstand drawer.
The complainant later found another USB drive with more child pornography, according to the report. She told deputies the thumb drive she was submitting contained files copied from both thumb drives she allegedly found in her husband's possession. According to the report, the complainant made the copies without telling her husband and threw the original thumb drives away.
Johnson was arrested after police reviewed the contents of the thumb drive. The investigation is ongoing.