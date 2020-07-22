A Jackson man charged in the fatal shooting that left one woman dead was extradited to Aiken County on Tuesday.
Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21, was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies at the Rivers Edge Apartments in Augusta on July 1, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported.
Prior to Tuesday, Wright was being held in the Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.
Arrest warrants by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office charge Wright with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and murder in the death of Christina Cuteri of Jackson.
On May 4, deputies arrived at the intersection of Kathwood Road and Old Jackson Highway around 4:39 p.m. after a report of a shooting was called in to dispatch.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found Cuteri in the driver's seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
Deputies learned there were three Black males who fired shots at a car occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway.
The suspects drove away in a black sedan, leaving Cuteri in her vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Warrants further state Wright, along with others, attempted to rob Cuteri of money while armed.
Aiken County deputies charged 19-year-old Shikorian Markel Corbitt in connection with the murder on May 28.
Corbitt is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center and is also charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.
Wright was taken to the ACDC where he is currently being held as of Wednesday evening.
Deputies are still seeking information on the remaining suspect in this case and encourage anyone with any information, to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.