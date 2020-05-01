A Jackson man is accused of arson and other charges after allegedly setting a mobile home on fire while armed with a large machete.
Aaron Arthur Butler, 26, of Jackson was charged with second degree arson, second degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Deputies met with the victim on March 11 in Windsor in reference to a structure fire, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies there was an abandoned trailer on the property that had no power with no one living in it.
The victim reported he observed smoke coming from the trailer and began walking over to it when he observed the suspect carrying a large machete and a small dog, the report states.
The suspect was walking around the coroner of the trailer and told the victim he was there to meet a friend, according to the report.
The victim was able to take photos of the suspect, the suspect's vehicle and the vehicle's temporary Georgia tag.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unable, the report states.
Warrants issued by deputies charge the suspect with knowingly and unlawfully entering the vacant mobile home without consent and with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon during entry.
Warrants further state the suspect did willfully set fire to the mobile home, causing significant damage to the structure.
Butler was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday afternoon.