A Jackson man was charged Friday with firing a gun after following a driver to Beech Island.
Stacy Lanier Hall II, 42, of Jackson was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home off Old Double Spring Road in Beech Island in response to a disturbance, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Two victims reported they were driving down Durham Road in Jackson and used a driveway to turn the car around, the report states.
After the vehicle made the turn, the suspect allegedly sped up behind the victims' vehicle and began flashing his headlights, the report states.
The suspect followed the victims back to the residence in Beech Island, according to the report. The victim reported hearing a gunshot from the suspect's car when he pulled into his driveway,
The victims ran into the residence and contacted law enforcement.
When deputies arrived, the suspect was standing outside of his vehicle in the roadway, according to the report.
The suspect told deputies he followed the victims because they pulled onto his property and that he fired one round into the air when the victims pulled into their driveway, the report states.
Hall was taken to the Aiken County detention center and was issued a $2,000 surety bond.