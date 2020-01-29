A Jackson man was charged Tuesday with encouraging a runaway juvenile to participate in sexual activity.
Noah Kyle Murphy, 18, of Jackson was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, according to jail records.
During an investigation of a runaway 13-year-old, deputies located messages from Jan. 3 between the suspect and the victim on the victim's cellphone that were sexual in nature, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
It appeared the suspect and the juvenile were in a relationship, the report states.
The suspect did knowingly contact and/or communicate with the juvenile victim for the purpose or intent of persuading, inducing, enticing or coercing the victim to engage in sexual activity, an arrest warrant by the Sheriff's Office states.
Murphy was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.