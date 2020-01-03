A Jackson man was charged with attacking two maintenance workers with a machete last month.
Keith Brian Sheppard, 65, of Jackson was charged with third degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Virginia Hill Court on Dec. 19 in reference to an assault, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
One of the victims told deputies they were allowed to come to the property to fix the property owner's van, according to the report.
The suspect, who was in a camper on the edge of the property, came out of the camper with a machete and demanded the two victims get off his property, the report states.
After one of the victims and the suspect exchanged words, the suspect allegedly struck one of the victims with the machete, according to the report.
The suspect then allegedly began swinging at the victim with closed fists, causing minor bruising, the report states.
The area the victim was struck by the machete had only bruised due to the machete being dull and the victim wearing a jacket, according to the report.
Deputies spoke with the suspect who did confirm with deputies that he did ask the two victims to get off his property, however, he denied any involvement of a machete as well as hitting anyone, according to the report.
Sheppard was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was issued a $1,087.50 bond and was released Dec. 20, according to the detention center.