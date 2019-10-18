A Jackson man was arrested Friday related to a reported assault and fire on Silver Bluff Road.
Darrell Miller, 50, of Jackson was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery.
A news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states that around 5:22 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Silver Bluff Road in Jackson for a reported burglary and, while there, dispatch was notified that the home was on fire.
When deputies arrived on scene, the report states, the victim was at a neighbor's house and told them that after a family member had left, she woke up to a black male with a black mask physically assaulting her. She was able to run out of the home, the release says.
Miller was arrested and booked around noon after being detained while walking on Foreman Road.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by a candle that turned over during the assault, but the cause remains undetermined at this time, the release says.
Miller was also booked on an unrelated larceny warrant, the release says.