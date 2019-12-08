Cars and families lined the sides of Atomic Road in Jackson Saturday afternoon for the town's annual Christmas parade.
At 2 p.m., the parade began behind Jackson Middle School and proceeded down Highway 125.
This year, around 80 different floats took part in the parade, Lynn Sullivan, chairperson of the parade, said.
Participants included law enforcement and first responder vehicles, local companies, vintage cars, tractors, holiday floats and, of course, Santa Claus.
Children cheered as floats passed by and filled the streets with candy.
Sullivan said this was her 22nd year being involved with the parade and remembers attending the parade as a child.
For many, the annual event serves as a family Christmas tradition.
Paula Phillips said she and her family attend the Jackson Christmas parade each year.
She was eager to see her husband on the American Legion float.
"It has the right amount of everything," Paula said. "The patriotic aspect is represented well, Santa's here and the kids love the candy. Most of all we get to see our friends and family when we come here."
Each year, the town selects a grand marshal to lead the parade.
This year, Daisey Baldy, a longtime Jackson resident, was given the honor and led the parade in a red convertible Mustang.
Baldy said she moved to the Jackson area in 1962 with her husband.
She was a teacher in Jackson and remembers teaching the town's mayor, Todd Etheredge.
"She was so appreciative of being grand marshal," Etheredge said. "She's certainly deserving of it and she shows we're a close knit community."
Although Aiken County hosts several parades during the Christmas community, Baldy finds the Jackson parade unique because each year it reminds her of how close the town and its residents are.
"This just shows how close the community is and we still have old values of faith, God and family," Baldy said. "I just think it's wonderful."