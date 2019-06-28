The lineup for this year's Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has been announced and is perfect for country and '90s fans alike.
Friday night's music will be provided by Mark Chesnutt. Saturday's artists will be Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors.
"First and foremost, we're tickled pink that Mark Chesnutt agreed to come back this year after our bad weather last year," said Rick Meyer, director of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
He said they are to announce a second Friday artist in the future.
"If you're a '90s music fan, it doesn't get much better than Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors," Meyer said.
This year's Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26.
Meyer said the biggest thing about the Jubilee is that it's free. The Jubilee is an outdoor festival on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta and is free of charge.