Severe storms ripped through the South on Sunday night and Monday morning, and in rural Aiken County a tornado razed buildings, shredded trees and tossed cars and campers alike.
The National Weather Service's Columbia bureau around 5:30 a.m. reported a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado in the Windsor, Elko and Savannah River Site region. A separate, preliminary report from the same team showed a tornado southeast of Augusta.
In an all-caps tweet, the service warned: "THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION."
Homes around Williston, Jaywood and Tinker Creek roads were crushed or otherwise devastated early Monday. Families, friends and neighbors spent the morning hours sifting through the wreckage, sectioning fallen trees and navigating a maze of downed wires, scattered roofing and nails to the tune of chirping smoke detectors.
State transportation department crews cleared debris-choked roads as utility workers checked for live wires.
"Houses were completely flattened, and there are some roads people can't get down," Aiken County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joseph Frantz said.
Ricky Gooding was home with his wife and girls when the storms arrived with a bang — sounding like a loud subwoofer, as he described it. Gooding's house was thrown "about 12 feet" from its foundation, the man said, and doors were "sucked off the hinges." The family sought safety in a closet.
The carport, camper and sheds on Gooding's property are gone. Windows in nearby houses were blown out, and walls and roofs caved in. Living rooms were drenched.
Elizabeth Jackson, who lives with her husband down the road from Gooding, said her family took cover in a bathtub "when the house started shaking."
"I was very scared," Jackson said, standing next to her husband, whose head was bandaged. "I was scared for our lives."
Michelle Hromyak, who owns a farm on Tinker Creek Road, said the storms "shredded everything."
"The house is not salvageable. It's gone," she said. Her planned produce stand was leveled, as was a decades-old barn. The farmhouse — adorned with a new roof, still a shiny silver — was torn apart.
"I've only been here 10 minutes," Hromyak said, "so I'm kind of in shock right now."
The Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes west of Hromyak's farm, on Monday morning reported a "significant number" of downed trees on roads and guard rails. Power outages and minor damage to some temporary buildings were recorded, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson said, but operations at the sprawling nuclear installation went undisturbed.
The National Weather Service said tornado surveys were underway and that the work would continue for several days.