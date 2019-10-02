It's Spooky to be Hungry – Golden Harvest Food Bank's fall food drive – will be taking place throughout the month of October to feed the hungry in the CSRA.
"This is the biggest grassroots volunteer project in the CSRA and brings in hundreds of thousands of meals to feed hungry families," said Golden Harvest communications coordinator Christina Alexander. "It sets the tone for our fundraising throughout the end of the year and energizes people to see how they can work with us to feed hungry families."
Alexander also said the event is an "incredible tradition" in the area that generally sees strong support from local communities.
This year, there will be some slight changes to streamline the donation process.
Volunteers will be visiting participating neighborhoods in Aiken County on Oct. 12 with donation bags and information about the drive. Residents in those neighborhoods will be able to fill the bags with food items and leave them outside for volunteers to pickup on collection day.
Those who live outside of participating neighborhoods can still make an online donation to the food drive, or drop off food donations at the Aiken distribution center on Capital Drive.
This year's collection day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19.
On collection day, volunteers will help load the donated items into Golden Harvest trucks at three collection sites in Aiken, to be delivered to distribution centers across the CSRA.
Alexander said minimizing the number of pick-up locations will allow the food to be collected more quickly.
Last year, enough food for 200,000 meals was donated during It's Spooky to Be Hungry. This will be the 27th year the drive has run in the CSRA.
For more information, including the full list of participating neighborhoods, or to make an online donation to the food drive, visit itsspookytobehungry.org.
Pickup locations in Aiken County on Oct. 19
• Cedar Creek – 129 Walton Heath Way, Aiken
• Hammond Hill – 145 Cypress Drive, North Augusta
• Mercy Church – 2700 Whiskey Road at Aiken
• Golden Harvest Food Bank – 81 Capital Drive, Aiken