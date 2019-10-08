The Golden Harvest Food Bank has canceled its Cedar Creek collection site for the It's Spooky to be Hungry food drive.
Golden Harvest previously stated Cedar Creek would be one of the neighborhoods the food bank would visit on collection day on Saturday, Oct. 19, to gather donations for the food drive. In an email sent to the Aiken Standard on Tuesday, staff at Golden Harvest stated the site had been removed from the pickup route.
Golden Harvest will still be visiting other pickup sites on collection day in Aiken County. These sites are Hammond Hill, located at 145 Cypress Drive, North Augusta, and Mercy Church, located at 2700 Whiskey Road, Aiken. Food donations for the drive can be dropped off at these locations between 9 a.m. and noon on Oct. 19.
Donations can also be dropped off at the local Golden Harvest distribution center, located at 81 Capital Drive in Aiken.