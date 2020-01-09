A mid-winter tradition is in gear starting Friday, with the help of hundreds of Girl Scouts and their leaders around Aiken County.
Orders for Girl Scout cookies can be taken beginning Friday, Jan. 10, and booth sales will begin Feb. 21, in cooperation with local retailers, such as supermarkets. This year's sales season is to run through March 15, with such offerings as Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites and Thin Mints (traditionally the biggest seller).
Katie Miller, a leader with Troop 415 and Troop 5225, based at First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, offered some insight on this year's festivities, including the fact that sales in the Aiken area (also encompassing Wagener and Graniteville, in this case) amount to about 80,000 boxes.
"North Augusta's a separate service unit, and that's like Beech Island, Clearwater and North Augusta. That's totally separate, for cookies," she said.
"We don't have a new cookie this year, but it is the last year for Thanks-A-Lots, which is the cookie with shortbread with chocolate on the back. We've had them for 15 years, and it is time to say goodbye. Those are also our lowest seller, so that's why we're saying goodbye."
Cookie boxes are mostly $4 each. A gluten-free variety will be available for $5, she added.
"The big change that we're going to have this year is that our girls will be able to take credit-card payments for all of their orders through the app that is provided by our baker," she said.
"They're bringing it into the 21st century, with modern technology and learning about how e-commerce works."
Brandi Cook, a leader with Troop 1713, pointed out that potential customers who might not want cookies for themselves have the option of buying some for military veterans undergoing medical treatment in Augusta.
"We go and see them, and for the last two years, we have taken at least 250 packages of cookies" to one of Augusta's Veterans Administration hospitals, she said.
"It gives the girls a first-hand look at what that package of cookies could do. It brings a smile to their face," she said.
Another option is to arrange to send cookies overseas, so active-duty servicemen can also have a treat in the midst of their work abroad.
Cook, whose troop is based at Levels Baptist Church, in Aiken, also commented on the art of polite conversation, asking for potential customers – when approached by a Girl Scout in sales mode – to avoid saying such things as "Oh, I'm fat," or "Oh, I'm on a diet."
The idea, she said, is to "promote strong, confident, healthy images for our girls," she said, pointing out that girls who are selling cookies get an abundance of feedback from the public, and the idea is not to dwell on obesity.
Income from sales goes partially to support troop activities and can also help support a particularly successful seller's participation in summer camp.
"The council has summer camps ... in Columbia, Greenville County and Spartanburg County, and girls can go for weekends or they can go for whole weeks, and that money can be used to help subsidize the cost of that," Miller said. "I have girls that have gone to camp for a week for no cost whatsoever, because they sold enough cookies to cover it."
New features this year also include the option for any troop member to accept credit cards if she has access to a mobile app (ABC Smart Cookie). There will be no additional charge for purchases by card, Cook said.
A Girl Scout website notes several areas where girls can strengthen themselves through the sales process, including setting goals, making decisions, managing money, relating to people, and doing business ethically.
More information is available at 800-849-GIRL and www.gssc-mm.org.