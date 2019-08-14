A matter involving a development project in Graniteville, which includes the construction of a Bojangles’ fast food restaurant, is scheduled to be considered Thursday by the Aiken County Planning Commission.
The panel will meet at 6 p.m. in the Sandlapper Room at the Aiken County Government Center.
The Bojangles’ would be located on Bettis Academy Road near Exit 11 on I-20.
According to a memorandum to the Planning Commission from Assistant County Administrator/Chief Development Officer Joel Duke, the applicant, Bettis Road I-20 LLC, is seeking a variance to a section of the County Code of Ordinances.
The land where the Bojangles’ would be built would be divided into two lots.
A private driveway across an adjacent parcel of property would provide access to Bettis Academy Road.
In all, the private driveway would serve three lots.
Bettis Road I-20 LLC owns all the land where the development would take place.
Doug Cates described Bettis Road I-20 LLC as “a group of local partners,” during a telephone interview Wednesday.
Cates is one of the partners.
He said the portion of the property where the Bojangles’ would be constructed would be sold to a “Bojangles’ franchisee” that would own and operate the restaurant.
“The Bojangles’ folks are ready to move forward,” Cates added.
The Planning Commission has discussed the development project previously.
In addition to the Bojangles’, it includes the construction of a Candlewood Suites hotel behind the restaurant.
“The Bojangles’ took up a little more space up front than we expected, so we are going to have to reconfigure how to situate the Candlewood Suites,” Cates said. “We may have to use some property on the adjacent lot. We don’t have a timeline for doing that, so the hotel is kind of on hold.”
Currently, in Aiken County, there are five Bojangles’ restaurants. Three are in or near Aiken and two are in North Augusta.
Bojangles’ restaurants specialize in serving fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. Also on their menus are such options as salads, grits, green beans and coleslaw.
Among the other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting is a request to change the zoning for nearly 81 acres on Old Bell Road near Aiken from Rural Development (RD) to Residential Limited Mixed Use (RM).
The applicant is Susan Chriswell.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Sandlapper Room is on the Government Center's first floor.