In an international environment more dangerous than ever, Iran poses the most significant threat to U.S. interests and security, Ambassador Henry "Hank" Cooper said in Aiken Tuesday afternoon.
While North Korea has more capability than the Middle Eastern power with which the U.S. is currently feuding, Iran is stubborn and determined, Cooper explained. The U.S. has grappled with both countries in recent history; nuclear concerns exist in both places.
"I think Iran is the biggest threat," he said, "because they are led by people who want to kill us, and they're willing to die to do it. Frankly, that's the reason."
Cooper served as President Ronald Reagan's chief negotiator with the Soviet Union at the Geneva Defense and Space Talks and as the Strategic Defense Initiative Organization director under President George H. W. Bush. Cooper was the first civilian to direct the SDIO.
Cooper's comments Tuesday – made during a brief interview with the Aiken Standard after he spoke to the Aiken Republican Club – come as tensions between Washington, D.C., and Tehran continue to simmer. Striking and killing Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the U.S. did, was the correct move, Cooper said.
"It's worrisome," he said of the geopolitical climate in the Middle East, "but I think Trump was right in what he did."
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican who Cooper described as a very influential person, had similar things to say earlier this month.
"The red line was stated, it was followed through," Wilson said at the time, dismissing characterizations that the killing was an assassination. "President Trump makes promises and then keeps his promises."
"I think Reagan had it right when he said, 'Peace through strength,'" Cooper said Tuesday. "Trump has adopted that as a policy."