North Augusta Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who used multiple fake credit/debit cards to make purchases at a North Augusta Walmart on July 6.
According to NADPS, the suspect purchased three visa gift cards valued at $50 each using multiple fake credit/debit cards.
It is believed that the suspect used forged debit cards with stolen numbers from at least two victims that filed reports so far, NADPS Detective Chris Lind said.
"Any assistance in identifying the suspect would be greatly appreciated," Lind said.
Any information can be sent to NADPS dispatch at (803)-279-2121.