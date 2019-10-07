Investigators are searching for an attempted murder suspect who allegedly shot at a home located off Windsor Road on Sunday morning.
Jamin Eric Johnson, 24, is currently wanted for attempted murder but additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Johnson is described as a white male, 5’6”, approximately 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.
Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 Block of Windsor Road for a shooting incident, according to the release.
A neighbor told responding deputies he saw two vehicles leaving in a hurry from the home after he heard the gunfire, according to the news release.
The victim returned to her home where she told deputies that her ex-boyfriend, the suspect, was found in her driveway asleep.
Two minutes after Johnson was told to leave, gunshots rang out toward the front of her home, according to the report.
After the shooting stopped, the victim grabbed her son and fled her home, the report states.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the ACSO at (803) 648-6811. Anonymous information can be shared through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip:1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device