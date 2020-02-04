The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a car containing a dead male was found parked on the side of the road.
The Sheriff's Office received a dispatch call at 7:53 a.m. this morning from a resident who found a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office.
A deceased black male with an apparent injury to the head was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle, Abdullah said.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed the case is classified as a homicide and will be continuing investigation along with the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
The name of the victim and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office, Abdullah said.
Anyone with information on this case or the identity of any suspects are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
