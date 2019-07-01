A new medical practice has opened in Aiken, but the doctor who runs it isn't new to the city.
"I'm kind of a country boy at heart, and I just enjoy small towns, the country, horses and other livestock," said Dr. Michael Emmer II, of Palmetto Medicine. "The worst part of my daily or weekly life was driving into the big city."
Emmer, who lives near Lexington, worked at a practice in Columbia. However, he was very familiar with Aiken and came by for the horse races and other events long before he considered opening a practice in the area.
"Not being far from here, a lot of times I would just commute to Aiken for social events and things," said Emmer.
Like many who live in Aiken, Emmer is an avid horse lover. He owns nine of them, and his grandparents owned a house that backed up against a racetrack in Camden. He saw many races there before checking out the Steeplechase races in Aiken.
"When you come here you're like oh, wow, this is where the horse events are," Emmer said.
Given how familiar Emmer was with the area and his love of small towns, he was drawn to Aiken when he considered opening his own practice.
He visited Aiken Regional Medical Centers and learned he had unknowingly stumbled upon the right market.
"There's a big need in town, specifically, for internal medical physicians," Emmer said.
Internal medicine focuses on the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of adult diseases.
Emmer specializes in neurologic, cardiac, pulmonary, renal, digestive, hematological, rheumatic, endocrine and infectious diseases.
Although Emmer is accepting new patients, he said business was slow to pick up until word got around.
"It was really slow for about the first month," Emmer said. "We started to wonder if people were wrong about their assessment for the need, but it's sort of now like the floodgates have opened and every day we're getting multiple calls with people wanting to be seen."
Emmer operates outside the hospital, but Aiken Regional is supportive of his practice due to the need for more internal medical physicians in Aiken.
"Like Dr. Emmer said, there is a need for internal medicine in this Aiken community," said Physician Relationship Manager Nicole Morgan. "He's a great physician and we're glad to support him."
Palmetto Medicine is now open on 148 Waterloo Street. For more information, visit palmettomedicine.com.