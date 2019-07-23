Savannah River Remediation (SRR) intern Christina Ta nearly dropped out of college while pursuing a degree in computer engineering.
A senior at the University of Florida, Ta is the first person in her family to go to college and pursue a degree. Her parents have no experience in the technological field, so she didn’t get her interest in computers from them. However, Ta recalls specific memories from her past that spurred her passion for technology.
“I remember watching my brother fix computers for fun as I was growing up,” Ta said. “I think he definitely played a part in me wanting to learn about the different parts of computers.”
A data acquisitions intern in operations for H Tank Farm, Ta is working to establish a process that automatically updates and credits periodic procedure review requirements. She is also developing and implementing an overtime trending tool that integrates with the existing system. The tool will provide overtime data trends that will give insight on staffing needs based on individual work group overtime trends.
Ta takes pride in being a first-generation college student. However, she said, it comes with its own challenges. Due to her family not having attended college, it was hard for her to talk about her experiences with her parents.
“I had no one in my family that I could rely on to understand what I was going through,” Ta said. “We would talk about how school was going, but they couldn’t comprehend the difficulties I was having.”
Ta said she used to feel really drained to the point that her brain was practically rejecting the information she was learning in her classes. Ta said she was sometimes so overwhelmed with her classes she considered changing majors or even dropping out of college. Her passion for computer engineering, however, outweighed any failures she’s faced.
“I started to talk with more people in my field and asked for advice,” Ta said. “I learned from my mistakes and with every person I spoke with I gained the confidence I needed to continue in my studies.”
After college, Ta hopes to work for companies like Google or Apple building components for new computer models. She said she is looking forward to what the future holds, but for now, she is thankful for the real-world experience SRR has afforded her through her internship.
“I’m so grateful for my family’s support and to now have the support of people who understand me here at SRR,” Ta said. “I’m still in this, despite all the challenges that have been thrown at me. Being here today just proves how much I want this.”
