Today marks the beginning of Interfaith Harmony Month, a time of bringing people of different faiths together.
The month-long event of cultural learning and understanding will open with a proclamation reading by Mayor Rick Osbon at the Aiken Municipal Building at 11 a.m.
Interfaith Harmony Month gives groups from around the state a chance to hold special services, open house meetings, educational and artistic events to bring people of different faiths together to learn about each other’s spiritual practices.
Many congregations and religious groups will hold special events and services in January during which they will especially welcome people who are not members of their group to visit.
Several events, including the proclamation reading, are scheduled throughout the month, including a West African Drumming Demonstration on Jan. 5 and a lecture on 500 Years of Islam in America on Jan. 15.
All events are free and open to the public.
The events are hosted by the Aiken Interfaith Partners who are part of the Interfaith Partners of South Carolina.
The mission of Interfaith Partners of South Carolina is to bring together people of diverse religious, spiritual and secular paths throughout our state to cultivate a more harmonious community. Representatives come from many religious and spiritual paths, including Baha’i’, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Pagan, Native American, New Thought, Secular Humanist, Sikh, Unity, Unitarian Universalist and others.
Aiken is one of several cities, including Columbia, Charleston and Beaufort, which will make similar proclamations the same day.
For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Holli Emore, PIO@interfaithpartnersofsc.org or 803-422-4565.
The Aiken Standard will list other events and lectures as they become available.