There's one storefront in downtown Aiken that's a little different from the rest.
The Bone-i-Fide Bakery, a shop that provides grooming services and sells pet supplies, always has a few cats in the windows of their storefront. What some people may not know is that all these cats are in need of a good home.
Marc Delcuvellerie, the shop's owner, converted the window space at the front of the store into enclosures for the felines many years ago. He said the setup was "perfect" for him to partner with local shelters and rescues so he could take the cats in and get them into good homes.
"We're very lucky to have those two windows and the set-up how it is," Delcuvellerie said. "It's easier than the shelter, because when it's closed, it's closed. You can't go and see the kitties. Here we've got this big advantage, and we're really lucky for that."
Delcuvellerie said the cats get a reaction from passerby "24 hours a day, seven days a week" and usually get adopted quickly.
"When they're a bit older, it depends," he said.
Businesses that partner with animal shelters can be a big help for cats and dogs in need of a good home. It gives the animals additional exposure and may get them adopted by people who are averse to visiting shelters.
"A lot of people come and tell me they've been playing with the cats every evening," Delcuvellerie said. "They come with the kids on Sundays in the evenings and make it a thing."
Delcuvellerie, who wanted to work with animals his entire life, said the window spaces give him a chance to help animals in need. People who have adopted cats from the shop frequently stop by and visit and share stories about their animals.
Several of the cats currently living in the shop came from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, but he receives cats from other shelters and rescue groups as well.
Other businesses partner locally with animals shelters and display adoptable animals, such as PetSmart.