The United Way of Aiken County’s Women’s Leadership Council will hold its 4th annual Inspiration Tea on Nov. 15.
The free event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. in Aiken Electric Cooperative’s Community Room.
A light lunch will be provided.
Attendees are asked to bring items requested by local shelters that provide assistance to women and children.
On the lists submitted to the Leadership Council are deodorant, washcloths, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, laundry detergent, baby powder and full-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
Among the other items requested are razors, bandages and other first aid supplies, combs and hairbrushes, new bed pillows and thermometers.
During the Inspiration Tea, there will be testimonies from women who have been helped by local shelters and remarks by Ladonna Armstrong of Bella Magazine.
Those who plan to attend the event should RSVP at eventbrite.com or call United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331, extension 213.
Aiken Electric Cooperative is at 2790 Wagener Road.