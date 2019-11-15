On Friday, the Women's Leadership Council celebrated unprecedented achievement for women in Aiken and stood in solidarity with those who survived life's toughest challenges at the annual Inspiration Tea.
The event, which was held at Aiken Electric Cooperative, is a fundraiser and celebration for those who donate on the Leadership Level to United Way of Aiken County.
During the tea, Keyatta Priester, of United Way of Aiken County and Aiken Electric Cooperative, thanked women for "shattering" glass ceilings.
"If those glass ceilings weren't broken, then we wouldn't be here today celebrating," Priester said.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, who spoke briefly during the event, acknowledged one such glass ceiling that was shattered recently in Aiken; for the first time in the city's history, there is going to be a majority of women on Aiken City Council.
"You don't have to look beyond any two tables in here to realize the city would shut down without the women and the leadership you provide our city and our community," Osbon said.
Miss South Carolina Morgan Nichols and Miss Teen South Carolina Kellan Fenegan also spoke during the tea.
Sharon Rodgers, president of United Way of Aiken County, said this was the 4th annual Inspiration Tea.
"This tea is to provide a networking experience for women's leadership, a social opportunity, (and to) bring awareness to United Way's Mission, which is to improve the lives in Aiken County through helping to fund 30 partner agencies and 45 critical need programs," Rodgers said.
The four organizations that benefited from the event were Nurture Home, Helping Hands Inc., the Salvation Army of Aiken County and the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. Aiken Hattery donated 50% of proceeds from hat sales during the tea to the four organizations.
"That's the focus today," Rodgers said. "To sprinkle love on our shelters."
During the second half of the event, donors realized just how important those organizations are by hearing testimony from abuse survivors who sought help at the Cumbee Center.
One speaker had been sexually abused by family members since she was a child. Another speaker was assaulted as a young child, as an adult during a home invasion, by an intimate partner. Another survivor spoke about getting into an argument with a boyfriend she had trusted, only to have him attack her and leave her for dead.
Despite the traumatic nature of these events, the survivors who spoke at the tea have taken their experiences and used them as a tool for advocacy, so no survivor who comes after them will be without a place to facilitate their healing or reclaim their sense of safety and empowerment.
The survivors were given a standing ovation by the crowd.
Rodgers expressed hope that the survivors' stories would further unite Aiken and inspire a generous spirit to help support the programs and organizations United Way supports.
"We're grateful to live in this wonderful community," Rodgers said. "This community works together for the common good. Not every community can say that. But Aiken does it, and Aiken does it well.