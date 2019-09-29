Mac Poplin has been a part of the family business since he was in second grade, when he would bake biscuits, make grits, and help out with the cash register at his father's restaurant on Saturdays. David Poplin established What's Cookin' Downtown 26 years ago.
Today, Mac Poplin is the general manager and part-owner of the restaurant he grew up in.
Farmers Market
"One of my favorite things about doing food in Aiken and cooking food is the Farmers Market. We go up there once a week and get all kinds of stuff."
Boiled peanuts
"It's such a good thing for hanging out at parties. It's the state snack. We buy the peanuts raw... I love making some boiled peanuts."
BBQ
"They figured out how to use the undesirable cuts of meat. That whole process of trying to use every part of the animal, that's really awesome. It's something that makes me proud about cooking in the South. I love eating barbecue around here."
Beef tenderloin burritos
"A beef burrito con queso. They've got onions and refried beans and tenderloins rolled up, grilled, topped with more cheese, queso, lettuce, tomato, avocado. We did 20 orders for that today, and I bet it lasted an hour at lunch."
Whiskey Alley
"The renovations they've done in The Alley have been really awesome... I like to go Tuesday and Wednesdays – they do a burger special. You get a burger, bourbon, and beer for 10 bucks."