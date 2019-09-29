Lauren Virgo is the executive director of the Aiken County Historical Museum. She cites her top 5 best-kept secrets to learn more about Aiken County history.
Historic Cemeteries
Virgo's first suggestion is to visit historic cemeteries, and she mentioned a few favorites, including Zubly cemetery, which includes early Swiss settlers, Graniteville Cemetery, and St. Thaddeus cemetery. "I think that a lot of people don't know about them, and they don't see them as historical or a normal historical site," Virgo said, mentioning the beauty and diverse iconography of early tombstones.
Historic Buildings
There are so many historic buildings in Aiken County, Virgo said. One she recommended visiting is the Old Post Office on the corner of Park Avenue and Laurens Street, where Fred Astraire tap danced down the front stairs. The Aiken County Historical Museum (433 Newberry St., Aiken) has a driving tour that can be picked up and includes many historic buildings.
Historic Markers
Virgo recommended checking out some of the historical markers placed around Aiken County, calling them a "hidden aspect of history that people don't often see, just drive by them on the highway." She mentioned one on Laurens Street that remembers a downtown gas explosion in the 1950s.
Local Museums
Along with the Aiken County Historical Museum, Virgo mentioned a few other museums and attractions that can tell visitors and residents about the county's history. She recommended the Living History Park, Arts and Heritage Center or North Augusta, the Wagener Museum, Savannah River Site museum, City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, and the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
Savannah River Site/Ellenton Heritage Tour
When the Savannah River Site was created in the 1950s, the town of Ellenton was displaced. Those interested in learning about the town though, can go on a bus tour, but you have to sign up and be badged to enter the site. Virgo said new signage was recently installed along the tour, showing where streets were and more.
Brick Pond Park/Baynham pottery mill
Virgo suggests visiting Brick Pond Park in North Augusta, located off Center Street, where clay was dug out to create bricks. She also suggests visiting the pottery mill from when the Baynham family operating along the river, which has been restored and relocated to right beneath the Georgia Avenue/13th Street Bridge.