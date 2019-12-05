Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center after being found unresponsive Thursday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to conduct an investigation into an inmate’s death at the detention center, according to a news release by the sheriff's office.
As part of procedure, SLED has been called in to conduct the investigation, according to the release.
At around 6:15 a.m., an inmate working in the facility kitchen was found unresponsive, the release states.
Detention officers and a facility nurse attempted life-saving measures.
Aiken County EMS responded and transported the inmate to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the coroner can make the appropriate next of kin notifications as part of his investigation.
There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death, according to the release.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.