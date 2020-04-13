Sunday night's severe storm that ripped through the South has resulted in several reports of property damage and injuries in Aiken County.
The Williston-Windsor area was hit "pretty hard" last night, Sgt. Joseph Frantz with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The National Weather Service early Monday morning confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado about 7 miles southwest of Williston, near the Savannah River Site.
A look at Tinker Creek Road.The woman in the fuchsia jacket owns this farm. Her soon-to-be produce stand and her 100-year-old barn are razed.Her house here — with a new roof — is a complete loss. You can hear the smoke detectors.She wasn’t home when the tornado came. pic.twitter.com/XQ9DhiCZF4— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 13, 2020
"Houses were completely flattened and there are some roads people can't get down," Frantz said.
The severe storm swept across the South, killing at least 18 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains, the Associated Press reports.
Police report the city of Aiken area was largely spared from Sunday night's storm.
As of Monday morning, Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said there has not been any reports of injuries or structural damage within the Aiken area.
"A few trees down, a couple power lines and a telephone pole all on the westside but nothing major," Sawyer said. "No structural damage that we've received calls on."
As of Monday morning, approximately 2,900 power outages have been reported in Aiken County, according to a Dominion Energy tracker.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.