As work on a historic Whiskey Road brick wall continues to drag on, a new owner of the property has decided to draw attention to the local landmark in a way that seems to come out of a fairytale.

No, it's not another meme.

The roughly 9-foot inflatable dragon appears to be standing guard at the nearly one-month-old gap in the historic wall that was caused by a car collision Nov. 2.

Chris L. Eaton and John B. Greenbaum purchased the estate from Lucy Lyle Tower.

Aiken County’s land records show that Rond Point was sold in October for $1.1 million.

Eaton and her family are from the north shore of Boston.

Her background of historic preservation and conservation encouraged her to purchase the historic home with the nearly 100-year-old wall built around it.

Eaton said the crash happened almost a week after they purchased the property.

The morning of the crash she began receiving photos of the damage and, by that afternoon, she began receiving several memes inspired by the hole in the wall.

Eaton's daughter, Kathryn Greenbaum, enjoyed the memes and even took part in making one.

Kathryn convinced her mother to do something whimsical with the portion of the wall that remained in ruin.

"We thought it would be hilarious if we put a lawn ornament there," Eaton said. "This is what we came up with."

Eaton said she was aware of the wall's history of being struck but became more aware of the potential danger to the public's safety while putting the dragon up.

"I had two pedestrians walk by while we were doing the installation and they're literally walking into the middle of the street to get to the sidewalk on Easy Street from Whiskey Road," Eaton said. "It's frightening."

The collision that occurred earlier this month marked the third time in two years that the wall in the area had been struck, Lt. Jake Mahoney with ADPS said.

While the dragon inflatable serves as a "tongue-in-cheek" and "whimsical" response to the situation, Eaton said she hopes it will also raise awareness of the safety issues in the area.

Eaton said she has attempted to reach out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to come up with a solution for the area that will have longevity but has not received a response.

"I have no intention of rebuilding that wall and have someone go through it every three months," Eaton said. "I'm going to try to find out what's the best way to get something implemented."