An Aiken man was charged Saturday for stripping naked after allegedly assaulting a resident who asked him to leave.
Everett Hall, 33, of Aiken was charged with indecent exposure, malicious injury to tree or house, trespass upon real property, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave and two counts of third degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home on Pine Log Road on Saturday at 3:48 p.m. in reference to a fight in progress, according to an incident report.
Victims told deputies the suspect struck one of the victims across the face with a closed fist when the suspect was forcefully removed from the residence, according to the report.
Victims reported the suspect became "irate for no reason" and was asked multiple times to leave the residence, the report states.
When deputies arrived, they found the suspect locked inside a car at the residence, honking the horn constantly, according to the report.
Deputies also observed a bleeding cut, as well as swelling, on a victim's forehead, the report reads.
As deputies spoke with the victims, the suspect got out of the vehicle, began yelling obscene language and alleged that both victims attempted to rape him, according to the report.
The suspect then began taking off his clothing to being fully nude except for socks, the report states.
The suspect climbed on top of the vehicle and continued shouting obscenities while in full view of passing vehicles, according to the report.
The deputy reported the suspect put on a pair of pants before throwing bottles at the residence, causing damage to the molding on an exterior window.
The responding deputy drew a county-issued Taser and ordered the suspect to get on the ground, according to the report.
The suspect complied but kicked the deputy while being handcuffed, according to the report.
Hall was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Monday at 2 p.m.