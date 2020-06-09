Aiken County voters largely preferred incumbents to challengers and established politicians to newcomers in Tuesday's state and federal primary elections.
Voters in the county had a say in two races for seats in Washington, D.C., (for U.S. Senate and South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District) as well as three races for seats in Columbia (one in the state House and two in the state Senate).
More than 21,000 Aiken County residents voted in the primaries – roughly 19% voter turnout.
There were no Democratic primaries in the county Tuesday; only the Republican races here were competitive.
The general election is set for early November. Some of Tuesday's winners face no formal competition.
S.C. House District 81
Rep. Bart Blackwell, an Aiken Republican, will likely continue to represent House District 81.
Blackwell beat Robert Williams, a political newcomer and history buff.
The incumbent garnered more than 4,300 votes. Williams, more than 2,200.
House District 81 comprises a large swath of southern and western Aiken.
No Democrats are seeking the District 81 seat.
S.C. Senate District 25
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, was approaching decisive victory Tuesday evening. The final results, though, were not available by deadline.
Massey's sole Republican opponent, Susan Swanson, ran on an anti-abortion-heavy platform.
Massey on Tuesday secured more than 3,000 votes in Aiken County, clearing Swanson's numbers.
Senate District 25 stretches across Edgefield County, dips into northwestern Aiken County and hooks into Lexington County.
One Democrat, Shirley A. Green Fayson, is seeking the District 25 seat.
S.C. Senate District 26
Chris Smith led in the Republican primary Tuesday night. The final results were not available by deadline.
Smith spent part of the night monitoring returns at the Aiken County Government Center.
"I'm incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received over the last two months," Smith said.
"This ain't me – this is God," he continued. "I've said from the beginning of this, this isn't political. This is spiritual."
Senate District 26 enters Aiken County from the east and swirls into Aiken's Northside.
District 26 is currently represented by Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Lexington Democrat. Setzler is seeking reelection, teeing up a competitive race come November.
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Rep. Joe Wilson quickly dispatched his GOP challenger, Michael Bishop, on Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race around 8:20 p.m.
Aiken County voters – more than 15,900 of them – helped propel Wilson to primary victory. Bishop trailed Wilson immediately and never caught up.
South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District includes all of Aiken and Barnwell counties. Wilson has represented the district for nearly two decades.
Adair Ford Boroughs, a Williston native and no stranger to the Savannah River Site, is set to be Wilson's Democratic challenger in November.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, handily beat his Republican competition Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race before 8 p.m., less than an hour after polls closed statewide.
Aiken County voters heavily favored Graham over Duke Buckner, Michael LaPierre and Joe Reynolds – a little-known trio that addressed the Aiken Republican Club and Aiken County Republican Party late last month.
Graham secured more than 13,000 votes in Aiken County.
"I am deeply grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me by South Carolina Republicans," the senator said in a statement, "and I will not let them down."
Graham will face off against Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, in November.
"Senator Graham has worked tirelessly for the people of South Carolina, defended Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh, and has supported President Trump," S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a widely distributed statement. "Now, the work begins in earnest to beat Democrat Jaime Harrison in the fall. We're ready and eager to make that happen and reelect Senator Graham in November."