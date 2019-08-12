An incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office provides more information about an earlier-reported arrest and alleged armed robbery.
Matthew Fields, 37, of Clearwater was charged Aug. 9 after demanding money from a Royal Inn cashier while armed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Fields was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
Fields entered the inn demanding money while showing a gun, according to the Sheriff's Office incident report.
After the cashier gave Fields approximately $150, he grabbed the cashier by the arm and began pulling her toward the door, the incident report states. The cashier then handed Fields approximately $500 from her purse, the report continues.
Fields fled the scene and was later located at the Kozy Kort motel, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Fields was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.