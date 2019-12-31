Death claimed several of those who left a lasting impact on Aiken County and beyond in 2019, including local educators, historic preservationists and a longtime military man whose service stretched from World War II through Korea and into Vietnam.
Included in this roundup are only some of the notable local deaths this year.
J. Carrol Busbee
(Died Jan. 3, 2019)
Aiken Public Safety Chief J. Carrol Busbee passed away on Jan. 3 at the age of 86.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon described Busbee's passing as a great loss, but noted that his legacy will "always be with us."
"Chief Busbee's impact on the Aiken Department of Public Safety can be seen each and every day through the professionalism and fairness that our officers display," Osbon said in part. "He set the standard and lived the example."
Busbee served as the Aiken Fire Chief from February 1964 to July 1970, when he was named the first director of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
With Busbee at the helm, Public Safety become a Class 2 Fire Department, first in South Carolina, in 1982. He also worked to get the agency national accreditation in March 1998.
He led the department until his retirement in February 1999. Even after his retirement, Chief Busbee served his community. He became a volunteer firefighter and held a part-time position as business license inspector until 2014.
He worked not only for his community, but for his profession as well with membership in the S.C. Fireman’s Association for 40 years, including a decade as its president. For 20 years he was on the executive committee of the S.C. Fire Chiefs Association and more than 10 years he worked on the executive commission of the S.C. Fire Marshal Office.
"(Busbee) was a great leader and visionary," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt. "He was good man and like a second father to me. He is the reason all the law enforcement agencies around here have such good working relationships."
The ribbon was cut on the new J. Carrol Busbee Headquarters for Aiken Public Safety on April 19.
— By Aiken Standard Staff
Irene Rudnick
(Died Feb. 2, 2019)
Aiken lost one of its most prominent, respected and beloved citizens when Irene Krugman Rudnick died at the age of 89 on Feb. 2.
A native of Columbia, she began her political career as the Superintendent of Education for Aiken County.
Then, in 1972, Rudnick was the first Jewish woman elected to the Palmetto State’s legislature, according to the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina. As a member of the House of Representatives, she served District 81 for many years.
Rudnick also was an attorney, and she helped found USC Aiken, where she was an instructor for nearly 60 years, specializing in legal matters.
— By Dede Biles
Carrol Geddings Heath
(Died Feb. 9, 2019)
Former Aiken County Sheriff Carrol Geddings Heath died Feb. 9 at the age of 85.
Heath was elected as the new sheriff in 1984 and served for eight years, leaving the position in 1992.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Heath was a good friend of his and he was a "lawman's lawman."
"(Heath) really had a passion for law enforcement," Hunt said. "He was originally a detective with Aiken Public Safety under (former) Chief (J. Carrol) Busbee. I knew him when I was a young officer, and I learned a lot from him."
Hunt said Heath took his job seriously, doing everything in his power to make sure Aiken County was as safe as possible.
"(Heath) was a good man," Hunt said. "He really loved this town, he loved the people and the community. He will be missed."
— By Aiken Standard Staff
Bill Gassman
(Died Feb. 11, 2019)
William “Bill” Gassman left behind a long legacy as an educator, husband, father and friend.
But there's one distinction from that legacy that only he can claim: he is the only person ever to be principal of both Aiken High, for eight years, and South Aiken High, for nine.
Gassman, 74, died Feb. 11. Jennie Shaw called her father a “great problem solver” both at home and at school, and her brother agreed.
“Anything I needed help with, I would go to my dad for advice,” she said. “At faculty meetings, he would let everybody speak and say their piece and if they didn't like something he implemented, he would ask them what they would do. He was so good at that.”
— By Larry Wood
Philip Howell
(Died March 9, 2019)
Philip Howell, a past president of the Aiken County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, died March 9.
Howell was the first white president of a South Carolina NAACP branch and served in that role for six years.
"He brought an amazing vigor to serving the underserved and fighting for equality in Aiken and the surrounding region," according to a news release. "The entire NAACP community mourns this loss."
Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs said Howell had a love for people from all walks of life and he had a big heart and would give someone the shirt off his back.
"While he was here in Aiken, he was always pushing for fairness and people being treated right," said James Gallman, a NAACP national board member and assistant treasurer for the local branch, of Howell.
Melencia Johnson, current vice president of the Aiken NAACP, said Gallman was the first president she worked under when she came to Aiken.
"To me, it was surprising that there was a white male president of an NAACP branch, but his race never really had anything to do with him fighting for the folks of Aiken. He really did want to see more equality and more service from the branch in the community," Johnson said.
— By Lindsey Hodges
Dick Smith
(Died March 23, 2019)
When elections came around, people in Aiken knew for years who to consult for information about the candidates: Dick Smith.
Dick's List, as his recommendations became known, was famous, and people sought him out for his political expertise, said John Massie, with the Aiken Republican Club.
Richard (Dick) Wallace Smith, who was on Aiken City Council from 2001 to 2009, died March 23.
A dedicated member and past co-president of the Aiken Symphony Guild, Smith also was one of the founders of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra.
— By Larry Wood
Rosamond McDuffie
(Died March 24, 2019)
In her youth, Rosamond Durban McDuffie is said to have danced with movie star Fred Astaire. In later years, she took steps to help preserve Aiken's historic buildings and landmarks.
An Aiken native, McDuffie, 97, died March 24.
She will be remembered for her work with the Historic Aiken Foundation, the Aiken Land Conservancy and the City of Aiken’s Design Review Board.
In February 2013, the Rosamond Durban McDuffie Scholarship Fund at USC Aiken was established in her honor as a longtime Aiken community leader. The scholarship is awarded to a USCA history major with an interest in historic preservation.
— By Larry Wood
Gary Albrecht
(Died March 31, 2019)
Through all the scholarships Gary Albrecht has created and handed to recipients at Mead Hall and through the Aiken Rotary Club, his name will most be known as someone who helped those who walk on four legs.
Albrecht passed away March 31 at age 86 after a brief battle with cancer.
Albrecht and his wife, Virginia, spent a great deal of their lives helping in the prevention of animal abuse and neglect. They spent years volunteering at animal shelters and it ultimately led to the funding and creation of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
Albrecht and Virginia also partnered with the Aiken Rotary Club to create the Albrecht Educational Trust which provides scholarships to students who need financial assistance.
— Staff reports
Ash Willis
(Died April 8, 2019)
Educator Ash Willis wanted every child to have the opportunity to learn.
As students at the former Langley-Bath-Clearwater High, James Cosnahan and Doug Silas remember L.L. “Ash” Willis as a strict disciplinarian and the ultimate, professional educator.
As adults, they knew him as a friend, a dedicated member of the Midland Valley Lions Club and “just a great person.”
Willis, 94, died April 8, but his memory will live on. Midland Valley High School's football stadium is named in his honor.
— By Larry Wood
Cally Gault
(Died April 19, 2019)
One of Aiken County's most prominent football figures, who directly impacted five decades of teams around the state, passed into history.
Calhoun Folk "Cally" Gault, known to many for his role in North Augusta High School's football program from 1950 until 1963, died April 19 at age 91.
"He was very competitive and a very tough coach, and he taught discipline as well as anybody," said Jerry Priestley, who played under Gault's guidance from 1958 to 1961.
Gault's data from over the years included an 88-14-7 record at North Augusta High School (1952-63) and a 127-102-8 tally at Presbyterian (1963-1984). He remained on as the athletic director at "PC" until 1995.
— By Bill Bengtson
Rep. Ronnie Young
(Died May 19, 2019)
Ronnie Young, the South Carolina State House Representative from District 84, passed away May 19.
Young, 71, served on Aiken County Council for over 20 years and as a state representative for two years. However, Young’s brother-in-law, Bishop Phillip Napier, wanted people to see the other side of Young during his funeral service.
“I’ve known Ronnie all my life, because he’s always been a part of my life,” said Napier in an emotional speech. "I didn’t look at Ronnie quite like everyone else did; as a politician, as a friend in the workforce or a supervisor. Ronnie was Ronnie."
Napier talked about Young’s love for his wife, Susan, his desire to improve industry and education in Aiken County and his sense of humor, which he had “up to the very end."
A large delegation from the South Carolina State House came to Aiken to honor their former colleague.
"I think you can see that Ronnie was well-loved in Columbia," said S.C. House Speaker James Lucas.
Lucas also shared stories about Young from other representatives in attendance, such as Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.
"Ronnie had an optimism that was infectious among members of the house and members of the senate," Young said. "Ronnie knew what he did with his service was important, but he also understood how he served was more important."
"I think Ronnie's lasting legacy was to teach the membership and the body that politics is not just a profession,” Young continued. "It's a mission, and Ronnie had perfected that mission.”
— By Aiken Standard Staff
Walt Chelchowski
(Died May 29, 2019)
Walter Chelchowski, 95, a longtime military man who lived in Aiken, died May 29. He is remembered with stories that stretch from World War II through Korea and into Vietnam and Aiken's Chick-fil-A. He had strong Army, Navy and Air Force connections over the decades.
Chelchowski's 33-year military career, along with remarkable longevity, also included a family connection, as his Vietnam time coincided with that of his son, Dick. The elder Chelchowski moved to Aiken in 1990 and would become associated with organizations ranging from St. Mary's to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5877.
A native of Yonkers, New York, he was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943, eventually serving as a mechanic crew chief in bombers flying over Europe, and served after the war in the Navy Reserves before going aloft again.
— By Bill Bengtson
Marylou Whitney
(Died July 19, 2019)
Marylou Whitney, a successful thoroughbred breeder and owner whose family had close ties to Aiken, died July 19 at her estate in Saratoga Springs, New York, following a long illness.
Known as the “Queen of Saratoga,” she was 93.
Whitney was the widow of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, who died in 1992. He was the grandson of political leader and financier William Collins Whitney, whose winter home was Aiken’s Joye Cottage.
— Dede Biles contributed to this Associated Press story.
Dr. Ruth and Antoine Cordahi
(Dr. Ruth Cordahi died July 2, 2018)
(Antoine Cordahi died Sept. 2, 2019)
Friends and colleagues remembered Ruth and Antoine Cordahi as “trailblazers” in education and music whose legacies of expanding the arts and advocating for children with special needs continues.
Dr. Ruth Cordahi, a retired education professor at USC Aiken, died July 2, 2018. Her husband, Antoine Cordahi, who taught at USCA and was the music director at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and the second artistic director of the Aiken Choral Society, died Sept. 25.
The couple, who were married more than 50 years, came in Aiken in 1975 when Ruth Cordahi accepted the position of chairman of USCA's Department of Education and became part of the community for the next 40 years.
Antoine Cordahi taught voice and piano part-time at USCA before the university established degree programs in music and music education.
— By Larry Wood