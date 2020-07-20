The leader of the National Nuclear Security Administration has rebuffed a congressional committee chairman's recent claims that her weapons-focused agency has jumped the tracks and gone "completely rogue."

In rejecting U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr.'s July 14 remarks, Administrator Lisa Gordon-Hagerty said the National Nuclear Security Administration and its parent, the Department of Energy, "work in lockstep" to develop budgets and execute "vital national security missions."

There is "no daylight between myself" and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, she continued, when it comes to opposing legislation "that would make the Department of Defense the final arbiter of NNSA's annual budget, thereby violating the Department's standing as a distinct and equal Cabinet-level agency."

A Senate version of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act — generally seen as a must-pass bill — included provisions that would have given the Pentagon and the Nuclear Weapons Council vetting power over the NNSA purse and its priorities.

Brouillette in a June 29 letter objected to those sections; the National Nuclear Security Administration did, too, although separately.

"We urge Congress to allow DOE and NNSA to continue to work together to deliver a budget that will support our mission and commitment to the American people," Ana Gamonal de Navarro, an agency spokesperson, said at the time.

Pallone, the New Jersey Democrat chairing the House Energy and Commerce Committee, dinged Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., for including the provisions at the same July 14 hearing at which he described the NNSA as autonomous and self-serving.

Gordon-Hagerty's statement, she suggested, was meant to clear the record.

Brouillette was the only witness at last week's hearing, which was held to discuss the novel coronavirus and the department's related response.

The National Nuclear Security Administration is typically regarded as a semiautonomous arm of the Energy Department. The NNSA footprint at the Savannah River Site includes the tritium, pit production and surplus plutonium disposition missions. The NNSA also oversaw the now-defunct Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility project.