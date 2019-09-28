More than 1,200 Aiken County residents are collectively thanking Dr. Sean Alford for his "leadership and service" during the roughly four years he spent as Aiken County Public Schools superintendent.
In a full-page ad placed in the Aiken Standard's Sunday newspaper, the supporters wished Alford well in future endeavors and stated they "will miss having him as the leader of our public school district."
"During Dr. Alford's tenure," the ad reads, "our students and schools have improved drastically moving upward and being known as premier status."
Among the laundry list of backers are Aiken City Council members Lessie Price and Gail Diggs; the Rev. Paul Bush; former Aiken County School Board members Ahmed Samaha, Rosemary English, Tad Barber and Levi Green; state Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken; Aiken County Council member Willar Hightower; and former Aiken Standard publisher Ellen Priest.
The ad was paid for by the Concerned Ministers Fellowship. Calls made to the organization were not immediately returned Friday.
The lengthy and public send-off comes roughly two weeks after Alford abruptly left the district. The Aiken County School Board accepted his resignation Sept. 5; it was effective Sept. 13.
In exchange for his voluntary resignation, Alford secured more than $200,000 as well as a suite of beneficial agreements between him and the school district he once oversaw, according to a mutual separation document obtained earlier this month by the Aiken Standard.
Alford is seeking opportunities elsewhere, according to both his attorney, Donald Gist, and a statement from the school board.