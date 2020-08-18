The current conditions at Hotel Aiken, a historic lodging looming over a bustling downtown intersection, are detrimental to public safety and health, pose a serious fire risk and, more broadly, represent "a clear and present danger of irreversible blight," according to a letter sent this week to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and the City Council.

The letter, signed by Tim Dangerfield, the chairman of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, does not pull punches and cuts sharply against any rosy assessment of the yearslong, multimillion-dollar Hotel Aiken renovation project, which has sputtered, is now suspended and has no expected restart date.

"The Hotel Aiken property has become essentially abandoned and partially demolished in preparation for an announced but, as yet, much-delayed renovation and reopening under the badge of a nationally-recognized hospitality brand," Dangerfield wrote Aug. 17, emphasizing that "immediate steps" must be taken to "make the property fully safe."

Chief among the concerns detailed in the letter is the lack of a functioning fire-suppression system in the skeleton-like hotel, which is more than a century old and, as Dangerfield highlighted, is a "three-story, wood-framed structure" with a shared wall.

If Hotel Aiken were to catch fire, a significant liability, downtown Aiken would be ground zero for disaster. The chairman has formally implored the mayor and City Council to require 24-hour security and monitoring at the hotel as well as require the existing building be fitted with working sprinklers, among other interventions.

"The City of Aiken's safety must be protected from this imminent catastrophe," Dangerfield wrote, "and it must be protected with haste."

City Council last week approved the Aiken Municipal Development Commission's downtown redevelopment pitch; the plan, an amendable brainstorm, included an entirely rebooted Hotel Aiken at the corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue.

Dangerfield's dispatch is the latest development in a much longer – and mercurial – Hotel Aiken story.

At a crowded December 2017 event, Neel Shah, the Hotel Aiken point man, announced the hotel would come under the Courtyard by Marriott wing while retaining local ownership. The redone and expanded Hotel Aiken, Shah said at the time, would embody a balance of historic preservation and modern accommodation.

The landmark project was hailed as a major development and downtown anchor. Initially, doors were to open for the 2019 Masters golf tournament, a tourist draw. They didn't. And still haven't.

In 2018, the tiki bar behind the building was demolished. Crews were seen gutting the inside of the hotel, and nearby dumpsters were packed with debris and other interior odds and ends.

In a statement this month, the Shah family and Historic Hospitality LLC said a formal deal with a general contractor had not been reached, and plans and pricing were still in flux.

"This is a very complicated renovation and not a project that can be completed piecemeal," reads the lengthy statement, which was distributed to reporters by attorney Jennifer Stone. "While this has been a long and tedious, and frankly, expensive process, it is important to the Shah family to preserve the historic and cultural elements of Hotel Aiken."

The coronavirus crisis, according to the statement from the hotel ownership, struck a debilitating blow to the project, as well. The hospitality industry worldwide has been felled by COVID-19, the disease the highly contagious virus causes.