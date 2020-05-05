Police are seeking information on suspects believed to be involved in a commercial burglary of an Aiken business on Sunday.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call at Family Pharmacy, located at 110 Price Ave.
The suspects forced entry into the business and once inside took an undisclosed amount of money and prescription medication, police reported.
Anyone with information related to the identity of the individuals or the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.