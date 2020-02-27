A large tarp draped the side of Solo Vino on Newberry Street as a crowd stood in anticipation for the unveiling of the city's newest community art piece Thursday evening.
Just after 5:30 p.m., the tarp was dropped revealing a large, colorful mural with the phrase "I love you" in large text.
Surrounding the text in vibrant colors is the phrase written in over 30 languages, including sign language and braille.
The project started roughly 10 months ago when Betty Ryberg, an Aiken Downtown Development Association Design Committee member, viewed a similar mural in Paris that symbolized love.
"She really wanted to see Aiken have its role in love," ADDA Director Haley Knight said.
From there, the ADDA began working on ideas for Aiken's own "I love you" mural.
Knight said the association drew inspiration from Aiken County's public school students, who collectively use over 22 languages either at home or at school.
To bring the idea to life, the ADDA brought in April King, a CSRA artist known for her mural work.
"It was a vision and I had hopes we could bring this to Aiken just because I thought it encompasses everything from people that love their dogs to people that love their faith to people that love their families or people that love their team," Ryberg said. "It is so vibrant and that's what love is. Love is vibrant."
Ryberg's hopes became a reality as one after the other, spectators took photos and selfies in front of the giant mural.
One of the first photos in front of the mural was Ryberg embracing her husband of 51 years, Greg, with a kiss.
"It's been amazing to work with the artist and to see this project come to life," Knight said. "The piece of art is really a great symbol for how powerful love is. That love is so universal."
Knight said the mural would not have been possible without sponsorships from the Rybergs and Floyd & Green Fine Jewelers.