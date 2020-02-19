Less than a week after the Aiken County School Board sought feedback and guidance in its search for the next permanent public schools superintendent, the board chose one: King Laurence, a local man who has been with the district for more than two decades.

The proximity of the Feb. 12 and 13 input sessions and the actual vote – 7-2, made Tuesday night following a marathon closed-door discussion at a sparsely attended special-called meeting – has drawn the ire of some in the county who have criticized the process.

Rosemary English, who, in protest, resigned from the school board in September 2019, said things were "not done correctly."

"Obviously, it was already planned," English, a former teacher, alleged. "The area meetings were just a farce."

Similar grievances were aired on social media Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

English last year lodged an ethics complaint against the current Aiken County School Board chairman, Keith Liner. The S.C. Ethics Commission declined to investigate, citing jurisdiction issues.

Liner, Barry Moulton and Brian Silas, two other school board members, pushed back on English's line of thinking Wednesday. All three men, in brief interviews with the Aiken Standard, said they had open minds when it came to the next superintendent.

Moulton said he "was very, very open to the comments" made at the public forums. Liner said the community's comments were "very insightful" and formed a "good basis." Silas said by no means were things decided beforehand.

"We were not in any way not interested in their input," Moulton continued.

"The board weighed the input garnered in last week's two input sessions along with numerous emails, messages, and phone calls along with King's performance," Aiken County School Board member Jason Crane said in a post on his Facebook page. Calls to Crane seeking comment were not returned Wednesday.

Dr. John Bradley, one of three newly elected school board members, however, said he favored Laurence, who succeeds Dr. Sean Alford. Alford, who abruptly left his position atop the school district in September 2019, is now in an executive leadership position with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

"Every time we have one of these things, there's a need for public input," Bradley said of the superintendent hiring process. "I learned some things, but it didn't change my mind."

No formal search was opened for the superintendent position, a move defended by board members Wednesday. (The Aiken City Council did not open a search for the next city manager and hired from within, as well.) The right candidate, school board members said, was readily available, and Laurence's years with the district meant they knew what they were getting.

"King just kind of bubbled up to the top as a viable candidate," Liner said.

Silas said Laurence, formerly the interim superintendent, was "without a doubt" the right choice moving forward.

"I felt good about him," Bradley said, similarly.

Though Cameron Nuessle and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, the other two newly elected school board members, did not disagree with Laurence's credentials, they did disagree with the hiring infrastructure. The two voted against Laurence's promotion.

"My vote tonight is not about the man, but instead about the process," Nuessle wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday night. "I thought an open search was in the best interest of everyone involved."

Reached Wednesday, Nuessle largely echoed his social media post, stressing that the best way to ensure the best superintendent gets hired is an "open and competitive process." Choosing from a pool of candidates, he explained, would have been optimal, but that's not a ding on Laurence.

Rhinehart-Jackson shared Nuessle's Facebook post to her own school board page, commenting, "I was the other board member to vote no at tonight's Special Called BOE meeting. I agree with Mr. Nussle's (sic) very well said thoughts." Calls to Rhinehart-Jackson seeking comment were not returned Wednesday.

Laurence's employment as superintendent was effective Wednesday, Liner previously told the Aiken Standard. He'll be making $195,000 annually, and his contract is for three years. Alford's resignation package afforded him more than $220,000.

A copy of Laurence's new contract was not immediately available Wednesday morning, according to an Aiken County Public School District spokesperson.

After the Tuesday vote, around 10 p.m., the new superintendent said he was thrilled to take the reins.

"I plan to talk to community members, talk to our teachers, talk to students, talk to parents, and really develop some plans moving forward that are truly going to make Aiken County a great school district the next three years," he said.

In September 2019, when Laurence first assumed the interim superintendent position, he said he and the school district had a shared purpose: to better students and children.

"Our job is to get them ready for college, get them ready for their careers, get them ready for whatever their next step is, maybe military," said Laurence, a product of Strom Thurmond High School and USC Aiken. "Whatever it is, we have to get them ready for that next step. Our community depends on that. Our families depend on that."

Asked at the time if he would be comfortable as superintendent Laurence said, "It's really a hard question to answer, actually. But I'm pleased with the circumstances right now, and we'll see where that goes."

Calls made to Aiken County School Board Vice Chairman Dwight Smith and member Sandra Shealey were not returned Wednesday.

Executive Editor John Boyette and staff writer Kristina Rackley contributed to this article.