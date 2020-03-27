Although the coronavirus pandemic is at the forefront of many people's minds, meteorologists are already looking ahead and bracing for something else: hurricane season.
Meteorologists at AccuWeather, a media company that provides worldwide weather forecasts, have released a report on their prediction for how this year's hurricane season will shape up, and it doesn't bode well for the Atlantic coast, less than three hours away from Aiken County.
A team of meteorologists led by Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's leading hurricane expert, are predicting a season with "above-normal" activity, according to the report.
The team is predicting 14-18 tropical storms will form during the 2020 hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Of these storms, seven to nine are forecast to become hurricanes, and two to four will become major hurricanes, according to the report.
Major hurricanes are classified as Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and cause "devastating" to "catastrophic" damage. The lowest winds speeds of a Category 3 hurricane are 111 miles per hour; Category 5 hurricanes have wind speeds of more than 157 miles per hour.
Last year's hurricane season was one of the most active seasons ever recorded.
On the Atlantic side, tropical storm Imelda caused record-breaking floods in Southeast Texas after it dumped more than 40 inches of rain on parts of the state.
Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5, was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic. The storm doled out catastrophic damage in the Bahamas before moving on to the United States, where it brought tornadoes, high winds and severe flooding to parts of the North Carolina coast.
The year 2019 was the fourth consecutive year of above-average hurricane activity, according to the AccuWeather report.