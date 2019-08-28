Hurricane Dorian is traveling across the Caribbean and angling toward the Southeastern United States.
The storm upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane with wind speeds of 75 miles per hour on Wednesday afternoon as it skimmed over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Current forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) predict Hurricane Dorian will become a major hurricane, potentially a Category 3, and hit eastern Florida near Orlando around 8 a.m. Monday, which is Labor Day.
If the forecast holds true, Hurricane Dorian will be the first major Atlantic hurricane of the 2019 season.
Authorities have already issued caution warnings to Florida residents, who are preparing for possible evacuation.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring heavy rain and potentially dangerous storm surges to the Southeast late this week and early next week.
NOAA has been tracking the storm closely. Currently, a cold front is expected to keep Hurricane Dorian from veering further north to Georgia or South Carolina.
However, the storm's strength and direction could always change as it nears the United States.
For more info, visit nhc.noaa.gov.