With Hurricane Dorian posing a threat to the coastal areas of South Carolina and other Southeastern states, Aiken has become a safe haven for people fleeing the huge storm.
Demand is high for accommodations at local hotels and motels, and many have no rooms available for much of the rest of the week.
“It’s great for business but terrible for the state of South Carolina,” said Rob Penland, manager of the Inn at Houndslake on Houndslake Drive, early Tuesday afternoon. “We have four rooms open tonight, but then we are booked solid on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.”
The Inn at Houndslake has 30 rooms in all, and because he knew he would be receiving requests that he couldn’t fulfill, Penland conducted his own survey hotel room availability Monday in an attempt to find out where he might direct people.
“I made calls around town to the different hotels, and most of them did not have rooms available, particularly on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” he said.
Steven Murphy, a front desk clerk at the Country Inn & Suites on Whiskey Road, reported that there were no rooms available there until Friday night.
“There are other things going on (that have created a demand for rooms), but I am turning away lot of hurricane people,” he said.
Rakesh Jasani and his family are involved in the ownership and operation of several hotels in Aiken, and he discussed room availability at the Hilton Garden Inn on E. Gate Drive and the Hampton Inn on Tamil Drive specifically.
“For the most part, between the Hampton and the Hilton Garden, we are pretty booked up over the next couple of nights,” he said. “Thursday will be busy, but we’re not completely full right now.”
The Holiday Inn Express on Whiskey Road had 13 rooms available for Tuesday night but was booked full for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation for all or parts of South Carolina’s coastal counties, and it took effect at noon on Monday
Jim Warfield and his wife, Betty, arrived in Aiken from Callawassie Island on Tuesday to stay at the Clarion Inn & Suites on Colony Parkway. They are familiar with this area because Jim has a cousin who lives in Aiken.
Callawassie is in Beaufort County.
“We evacuated in 2016 and 2017, and we would have been here in 2018 if we hadn’t been in Europe,” Jim said. “We look at this like a little forced vacation. It’s easy for us to come here. After Hurricane Matthew (in 2016), we didn’t have power for days.”
With the Warfields this year are Jim’s mother, Jackie, and her dog, Annabelle.
“It’s getting tiresome,” said Betty of evacuating. “There is nothing you can really do about it. You just hope for the best.
“But we love Aiken,” she added. “It’s a pretty little town. It’s very quaint and very charming. It has good restaurants and good shopping.”
Also at the Clarion Inn & Suites were Callawassie Island residents Rob and Nancy Lyons, who have left the coast because of hurricane threats for four years in a row.
They arrived in Aiken on Monday, and it is their first visit here.
“You have to just go with the flow,” Rob said.
The Lyonses were scheduled to stay at the Clarion through Friday night.
Both planned to spend part of the time hanging out at the Clarion’s pool and reading books. They also wanted to go downtown.
“You’ve just got to wait and see what happens,” Nancy said. “Matthew was devastating. We lost probably 30 trees in our backyard.”
In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused a different sort of problem after being downgraded to a tropical storm.
“There is a causeway to the island, and water did come over that causeway,” Nancy said.