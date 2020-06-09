Longtime incumbent Mike Hunt won the Republican primary for Aiken County sheriff by a wide margin as the race came to a close Tuesday night.
Unofficial election results show Hunt won with 73.32%, or 16,189 votes, while his opponent Jarrod Goldman had 26.28%, or 5,890 votes.
"I want to thank the citizens of Aiken County for trusting in me and my leadership," Hunt said at the Aiken County Government Center on Tuesday night. "It's not about a position, it's about leading these men and women in the sheriff's office and leading this county."
Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 and will be seeking his fifth term in office during the general election in November.
Hunt described the campaign against his opponent as "a little bit rough."
Goldman, who serves as chief of the Salley Police Department, was critical of Hunt's current administration throughout his campaign.
"We wish Sheriff Hunt good luck in the next four years," Goldman said. "I hope he takes note of the citizens' concerns of what they see and what they want to see changed."
Hunt plans to continue to take a stand against violent crime, drug houses and gang activity.
Since being elected, Hunt said he has tripled the sheriff's office's Neighborhood Watch program.
He looks forward to adding on more deputies.
"We want to be proactive in serving these citizens and do what we do best," Hunt said.
Hunt is currently unopposed for the early November general election.
The sheriff's primary election had a total of 22,079 votes.