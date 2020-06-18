More than 300 people have signed a petition to rename Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield County, a burgeoning effort that coincides with separate nationwide protests, renewed demands for social reform and racial equity, and calls for certain glorifying monuments and memorials to be rejected, removed or retired.

The Change.org petition, organized by Aiken County native Ashley Hart Adams, argues a high school with a "very strong black representation should not be required to involuntarily pay" Thurmond, a former teacher, superintendent and South Carolina governor, "reverence during their school day."

The digital call to action portrays Thurmond as a racist, among other things. His "likeness and history should be remembered in museums and books," the petition reads, "but his determination to prevent the advancement of black lives makes him unfit to be celebrated or commemorated."

It's a position similar to that taken by Confederate monument opponents.

Thurmond – of Edgefield; at one point a Dixiecrat; a man who notoriously filibustered the 1957 Civil Rights Act; who the New York Times in 2003 described as "foe of integration"; who secured innumerable sums of money for Palmetto State projects; and a decorated veteran who took part in D-Day at Normandy – in a bid for the White House once said that "on the question of social intermingling of the races, our people draw the line."

Decades later, Thurmond would end up hiring African American staff and, some say, tempering his views on race. Thurmond had also fathered a child, Essie Mae Washington-Williams, with a black woman when he was 22 and she was 16.

"I took South Carolina history, and we were taught about him, but not necessarily, I think, the entirety of his legacy," Adams, 29, said in an interview with the Aiken Standard. The former U.S. Senate Armed Services and Judiciary chairman's story is complex, evocative and, again, under the microscope.

"I think there is a lot that is in a name," Adams continued, alluding to the high school and the silvery sans-serif "Strom Thurmond" adorning its entrance. The Johnston school has received both a portrait and bas-relief sculpture of the storied senator.

Adams, who attended North Augusta High School and now lives in New York City, believes the contemporary U.S. atmosphere – set alight by the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the May killing of George Floyd and the June killing of Rayshard Brooks, all black men – is increasingly conducive to resetting the school's name.

"I thought, 'Well, you know, if it's not starting, why not I be the one to start the ball rolling,'" she said of the petition.

Renaming the district's only high school would likely be an uphill battle.

"The first thing you should know is that the permanent naming of Strom Thurmond High School had bipartisan support in 1986 when" S.C. Gov. Dick Riley, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that shields the school's name, Edgefield County School District Superintendent Kevin O'Gorman said Thursday.

"The bill is somewhat unique in that it ensures that the name of Strom Thurmond High School cannot be changed," O'Gorman continued, "which is something that local boards of education typically have complete autonomy to do."

The law reveres Thurmond, who died at 100. The text paints him as "widely known and respected" and as one of the Palmetto State's "most distinguished sons."

S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, on Thursday suggested many older people and families in the greater Aiken-Edgefield region think of Thurmond "affectionately."

That established, local respect may be hard to break.

Another petition – also on Change.org – to rename the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center at USC Columbia as of early Thursday afternoon had more than 15,100 signatures. Former University of South Carolina football stars Marcus Lattimore, Mike Davis and Alshon Jeffery are among those who have advocated for the change on social media.

"To celebrate well known segregationist Strom Thurmond's legacy by keeping his name on our Wellness Center sends a contradicting message to our black students" at USC, Davis wrote on Twitter. "We can no longer be held back by those whose ideals represent division. We must continue the fight for equality."

"I think it's already been a conversation that kind of happens in little pockets of people and communities," Adams said. "But now it has become such a big conversation."

Edgefield County Board of Trustees Chairwoman Robin Ball declined to comment on the matter Wednesday night and directed inquiries to O'Gorman, the superintendent. Strom Thurmond Jr., the 2nd Judicial Circuit solicitor and son of the senator, did not immediately respond to an inquiry Thursday.