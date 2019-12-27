NORTH AUGUSTA — Family, friends and the community members filled the pews of Mount Transfiguration Baptist Church to celebrate the lives of a Graniteville mother and her son who were killed in a shooting last week.

Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson died following a shooting Dec. 17.

The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

A large photo of Mel'lisha and Elijah stood beside a closed white casket covered with flowers at the front of the church.

The funeral began with an eruption of worship and gospel music as the Jackson family and close friends walked in.

Out of respect for the family, photography and video were not allowed during the service.

Although fond memories of Mel'lisha and Elijah were shared by family and close friends, crying could be heard throughout the service as mourning continued.

Mel'lisha was born Jan. 11, 1995 in Aiken. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church in Graniteville at a young age and served in the youth choir and at least two other ministries.

Church member and close friend Elease Mathis spoke about Mel'lisha's help during Vacation Bible School in years past.

Mathis described her as a "perfectionist" and "humble."

Mel'lisha gave birth to her son, Elijah, on July 11, 2018 in Aiken.

Speakers remembered him as a wonderful, energetic child that brought smiles to everyone's face each Sunday during worship.

"I use to love to see him clapping," Mathis said. "We would get joy out of that. We are going to miss them very much."

The sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting.

A video released by the sheriff's office following the crime showed three males firing into the Jackson's home.

One suspect was identified Tuesday as Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, of Beech Island.

Those who attended the funeral said they would turn to faith for healing.

"I know it hurts," Kevin Robinson, Mel'lisha's brother, said. "I know it hurts but still give God praise. No weapon formed against us shall be able to prosper. I'm here to tell my family that we will get through this."

A GoFundMe account created by the family is still receiving donations for funeral and recovery expenses. The donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-cost-for-mother-and-1-year-old-son.