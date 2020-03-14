The 78th running of the Aiken Trials this weekend was blessed with sunshine, a light breeze and springtime temperatures, what some attendees described as a warm and welcome change of pace in the contemporary cycle of novel coronavirus concerns.
Hundreds of people on Saturday headed to the Aiken Training Track in the city's Horse District for the first leg of the city's Triple Crown.
Some brought smokers, some brought grills. Some brought Thanksgiving-sized deep fryers. Others brought tables and tents, coolers and cocktails. A mishmash of cars and trucks and SUVs and golf carts rolled into and across the grounds throughout the morning and afternoon.
Between tailgating and grilling, the extended family area (with inflatables and more), the vendor village and the actual horse races, there was plenty to do and see.
"It's springtime in Aiken," said Tony Gouge, a local photographer. "You can't beat it."
Horse races began after noon and continued throughout the day. Gates opened at 10 a.m.
Betty Ryberg, who spent the early hours of the Aiken Trials judging tailgates, said people were "delighted" to be outside and enjoying themselves.
"We definitely needed blue sky," she said, smiling, "in attitude and in weather."
The Aiken Trials this year was run at a time of international – and regional – uncertainty, something the race announcer acknowledged.
The threat of the novel coronavirus, which first proliferated in China, and the COVID-19 disease it brings on stirred up a circumspect community in the days leading up to the races as well as a buffet of hand-washing stations the day of.
Officials previously encouraged Aiken Trials attendees to use the stations "a number of times" during the day.
But the novel coronavirus didn't seem to dampen the mood Saturday. Plenty of tables were adorned with hand sanitizer, and elbow bumping seemed to be the trendy handshake alternative.
Saturday marked the beginning of the Aiken Triple Crown, which includes the Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo in the weeks to come.
The Spring Steeplechase will be at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field; Pacers & Polo will be held at the Powderhouse Polo Field.