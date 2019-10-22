A nearly 100-year-old iconic live oak tree in Hopelands Garden was removed Tuesday after signs of decay made it a hazard for visitors.

The tree, located near the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, showed signs of decomposition, said Aaron Campbell, the city of Aiken's grounds supervisor and horticulturist.

"We definitely hate to have to remove the tree but it needed to come down," Campbell said. "It was dying out very quickly and for safety reasons it needed to be removed as soon as possible."

Campbell said Aiken's trees are valuable and are what makes the city a unique place.

A study in April 2018 showed the City of Aiken's 23,016 trees are worth more than $130 million in total.

Of the city's 23,016 trees, 62% are in good shape, according to the study. Nearly 1,300 trees are in poor condition and 196 trees are dead.

Mack Cain with the Robert Marvin Group, the original landscape architect for the property, is being consulted on what should be replanted in place of the tree, Campbell said.

Plans will not be finalized until after this year's Christmas at Hopelands which is scheduled for Dec. 14-23, said Lex Kirkland, Aiken public services director.

Work on the area could begin next spring.