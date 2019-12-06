Multiple agencies are investigating a case of human remains found by a hunter in the Burnettown area of Aiken County in October.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, along with the Burnettown Police Department and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the case, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
In October, a hunter found a series of bones and alerted Burnettown authorities. The coroner’s office was called in to assist with the investigation.
A forensic anthropologist identified the bones as human, and the skeletal remains have since been since to a lab to see if DNA profile can be obtained, Ables said.
This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available, Ables said.