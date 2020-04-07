Human remains were discovered by first responders after extinguishing a fully engulfed structure fire in Aiken County on Monday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Couchton Fire Department and six other fire departments responded to 33 Alicia Drive in Couchton after receiving a 911 call for a residential fire.
Upon their arrival to the trailer, it was found to be fully engulfed with fire.
Firefighters found human remains inside the residence once the fire was extinguished, the sheriff's office reported.
Due to extensive thermal injuries positive identification has not been made, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
A home in #Aiken County is charred after first responders put out a fully engulfed fire Monday night. Human remains were discovered by first responders after extinguishing the structure fire. Investigation into the fire continues. @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/mewXUvCbE4— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) April 7, 2020
Sheriff’s investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s office responded and are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
An Autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning in Newberry.
The investigation is ongoing .
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.